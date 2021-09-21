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5G Suppressed, Forgotten, & COVID=Cloaked Across Google Platforms
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151 views • September 21, 2021
Do a 5G Search across Brighteon and see what you find- NOT-MUCH- Now 'IF YOU HAVE WORKING BRAIN CELLS; Then ask your working brain cells 'Why does Brighteon have so little about 5G? I have warned about Agents come in all shapes and sizes- WesTruther IS Where You Get The Truth And All-of-it that I can think of- 00069
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