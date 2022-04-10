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EP 159: idiocracy (A Homewrecker Movie Review)
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4 views • April 10, 2022
This week, we review the 2006 Science Fiction/Comedy film Idiocracy starring Luke Wilson, Maya Rudolph, and Dax Shepard. We give a synopsis of the movie and talk about some of the (at the time) far-fetched things presented in the film that might actually be where humanity is eventually headed. Though it was written as a comedy and takes place in 2005 and then 500 years in the future, the way society is looking currently, we may see some of the situations and scenarios from the film eventually come to fruition a whole lot sooner if we're not careful.
This week's episode also marks our podcast 3 year anniversary! We want to thank all our hearers and watchers for your support over the years.
Episode Links:
Idiocracy Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CsJFNQd62Wk
Inner Child Group Hypnotherapy Session: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/group-inner-child-connect-play-hypnotherapy-session-tickets-315697067427
Please check out:
https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@MoniquePCHt
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
This week's episode also marks our podcast 3 year anniversary! We want to thank all our hearers and watchers for your support over the years.
Episode Links:
Idiocracy Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CsJFNQd62Wk
Inner Child Group Hypnotherapy Session: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/group-inner-child-connect-play-hypnotherapy-session-tickets-315697067427
Please check out:
https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@MoniquePCHt
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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