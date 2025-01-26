© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump wants to reveal drone secrets: “It’s time for answers!” Donald Trump has announced that he will deliver a report on the mysterious drone incidents within a day of taking office. According to Trump and others involved, questions remain unanswered about drone flights over sensitive areas such as Bedminster, nuclear reactors in Louisiana and safety-critical facilities in Wyoming. The repeated drone invasions have led to growing concern as neither the causes nor the people behind them are known. ❗️“It is unacceptable that no one is talking about it,” said Trump. The new government will close these gaps in security strategy and lift the curtain on these silent threats.