Trump Removed Prophecy Per Revelation 17

Since 2016, there have been 6-7 attempts to remove President Trump from office and his life.

On April 25, 2026 during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Cole Thomas Allen, 31, a California teacher attempted to assassinate Trump. He failed.

All of these attempts have failed because God protects the kings He's anointed to rule until the exact moment they have finished their tasks.

But per Revelation 17, it seems like Trump, the 7th King, will not serve his full second term.

Let's analyze Revelation 17 and what we're observing to prepare for what awaits us.

Rabbi Kessin then turns to a question that has baffled analysts: why did Pakistan suddenly offer to broker a ceasefire between the United States and Iran, and why did Trump briefly agree to it? The answer, according to Rabbi Kessin, lies in the heavenly court — the beit din shel ma’alah — where Iran’s defending angel made a case that stopped the war’s escalation.

“The malach (angel) said: ‘Wait a minute. We don’t deserve this. If you want to end the evil, end the evil — but don’t destroy the fabric or internal structure of Iran.'”

The malach‘s argument was rooted in history. Cyrus the Great — Koresh in Hebrew — ruler of Persia (ancient Iran), issued the decree in the 4th century BCE that allowed the Jewish exiles to return to the Land of Israel and rebuild the Beit HaMikdash — the Holy Temple in Jerusalem. “Our king Koresh,” the angel argued before the heavenly tribunal, “he allowed them to rebuild the Beit HaMikdash. So we allowed the Jewish people to resurrect. We didn’t destroy their civilization.” According to Rabbi Kessin, the claim was valid. God exercised rachamim — divine mercy — and arranged, through the Pakistan intermediary, that Trump would shift strategy from destroying Iranian infrastructure, which would have devastated the Persian people, to blockading the Strait of Hormuz, which impoverished the Islamist regime while inflicting minimal suffering on the Iranian people. https://israel365news.com/417711/rabbi-kessin-god-is-orchestrating-the-fall-of-iran-and-trump-doesnt-fully-understand-his-role/