BREAKING-JAPANS P.M ESCAPES SMOKE BOMB ATTACK / USA FIRES NY+JERSEY / PLANET X SYSTEM BODY BY SUN / READ👇

Apr 15, 2023





Today is now 4/15/23... i show moreso the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming... Though to at times I'll share the biblical signs on earth to... Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video- BREAKING NEWS- HOURS AGO JAPANS PRIME MINISTER GOT RUSHED AWAY AFTER "SMOKE BOMB GOES OFF"/ 2 MASSIVE FIRES BREAK OUT IN NEW YORK+NEW JERSEY FORESTS/USA+PHILIPPINES WORK TOGETHER IN MILITARY DRILL OPERATIONS/ONE WORLD MONEY SYSTEM SOON TO BE GLOBAL ( MARK OF THE BEAST/ANTICHRIST SOON COMING RFID CHIP FORM IN RIGHT TOP HAND AND OR FOREHEAD WITH A CREDIT SCORE MONEY SYSTEM-BIBLE PROPHECY SPOKE IT IN REVELATION 13-DONT TAKE THE MARK IF CARE ABOUT YOUR SOULS ETERNITY) A " HYBRID SOLAR ECLIPSE" COMING 4/20/23 (ONLY WILL BE SEEN IN AUSTRALIA+SOUTH EAST ASIA+SOUTH PACIFIC (THOUGH SOLAR ECLIPSES ARE A WARNING TO GENTILE NATIONS OR "ALL OTHER NATIONS OTHER THAN ISRAEL-BLOOD MOONS WERE ALWAYS WARNINGS TO THE JEWISH PEOPLE ( WARNINGS COMING) 2 PICTURES AT END OF VIDEO CAUGHT BY ME BACK IN 2019+2020 (CHUNK OF NIBIRU THAT SET IN MY EAST AT SUNSET WHILE SUN SET WEST+MASSIVE RED BODY SET ALSO IN MY EAST WHILE SUN WENT DOWN IN THE WEST ON MY BIRTHDAY SEPTEMBER 23RD 2020 (SHOWING THESE OLDER PICTURES OF MINE FOR THE TROLLS/ UNBELIEVERS AND MOCKERS) ME AND MOM SAW OBJECTS WITH OWN EYES- IM GIVING 2 EXAMPLES FROM OWN SIGHTINGS SEEN IN OHIO WITH THE NAKED EYE BY ME AND MY MOM NEAR TOLEDO OHIO/ IS JESUS ( YESHUA) YOUR LORD? THE CATCHING AWAY/HARPAZO/RAPIEMUR/ (RAPTURE) OF CHRISTIANS IS IMMINENT AS TRUE SAVED CHRISTIANS WALKING IN CHRISTS COMMANDS AND GODS LOVE+FORGIVENESS SHALL " ESCAPE" THE 7 YEARS OF GODS JUDGEMENT/WRATH RESERVED FOR ALL UNBELIEVERS AND THOSE WHO LOVE EVIL ON THIS EARTH AND BIBLICAL JUDGEMENT OF 7 YEARS IS "KNOCKING GLOBALLY" AT YOUR DOOR- WHO SHALL YOU BOW TO? THE ONE WHO TOOK YOUR SINS ON THE CROSS PAYING FOR YOUR SIN DEBT+GUILT+DIED ON THE CROSS-RISING THE THIRD DAY SO YOU CAN HAVE EVERLASTING LIFE IN HEAVEN AND BE WITH GOD-OR WILL YOU BOW TO SATAN AND THE RETURNING ( ANTICHRIST) THOUGH THIS TIME "HE" SHALL RUN THE WORLD. THE ANTICHRIST IS NOT ( DONALD T) BUT ONLY 1 MAN THE WORLD CRIES BACK FOR-1 MAN GOING AROUND HAVING MORE POWER THAN ANYONE RUNNING THE SHOW AS IF HE STILL "RUNS THINGS". TIME TO AWAKE SLEEPY HEADS-AS PLANET X ALSO CALLED BIBLICAL WORMWOOD-THE FIERY RED DRAGON-THE DESTROYER-THE BROWN DWARF STAR-EARTHS TWIN SUN COMES CLOSER TO EARTH+THE SUN EXPECT CHAOS TO PICK UP IMMENSELY ON A GLOBAL SCALE/ READ ALL BELOW MY VIDEO IN MY PINNED NOTES IN MY COMMENTS SECTION FOR FULL NOTES.

Time is short. Very short.... Love and forgive others daily as God commanded. LOVE daily. That's my message today and daily.... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section where my pinned notes are to see how to accept Christ as Lord while you still have time...





