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US Senate on Covid Lies
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63 views • August 08, 2021
Want to know what the US Senate has to say about censorship, MSM coverups & lies the CDC spread? Here ya go.
Until ALL elected officials are banned from owning stock in big pharma, this will continue.
Until ALL elected officials are banned from owning stock in big pharma, this will continue.
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