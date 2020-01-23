Dreams: The Bride of Christ 1

False doctrines abound in the modern day church. And many are they who love to have their ears tickled. But broad is the way that leads to destruction, and narrow is the path that leads to a personal and intimate relationship with Jesus Christ. A relationship that would qualify us to wear a "robe of righteousness," one that would qualify us to attend the "marriage supper of the Lamb."... And regardless of what they may tell you, that path remains narrow...Who is the Bride of Christ? And how do we receive that invitation? The Lord has much to share on this subject. And many times and in many ways it would be detrimental to the institution which calls itself "the church, " to let this truth be known...WUTAGA Wake Up To A Greater Awareness!