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Demon observed by hundreds of people at midday on the Vatican roof | Total NWO elites' media censorship taking place on all the sightings of demonic spirits worldwide
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5000 views • January 10, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (January 2021). Fallen angels able to return because Christians redefined Bible. These nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars flooded the churches with their post-1960s Illuminati “Flower Children” Luciferian New Age Wicca witch “humanism” “political correctness” “women’s equality” “Atlantis Babylon Satanism Western values” “Jesus movement” god Sananda Jesus and goddess Jezebel people. These millions and millions of religious Christian convert hordes continue to go to the churches of these Illuminati NWO nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar church pastors to listen to their Jezebel’s “women’s equality” and Sananda Jesus’ “love and light” Christianity, where they redefine the Bible verses on “women’s head coverings commands” and “prohibition of Satan Lucifer’s 1840s to 2020s cross-dress-project men’s trousers wearing” for their Western feminist Satanism values nations’ ideologies. They took off their women’s head coverings from the 1960s, so their heads are controlled by the fallen angels. They removed the Bible verses for the goddess Jezebel, and thereby, removed God’s spiritual protection. They brought over 50% divorce in the church, and emotionally hurt children who hate divorced Christian parents and God. They corrupted society with all these emotionally scarred children. Thereby, they allowed the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal Satanist LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Tranvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick spirit cooking ritual “bisexual Draco” “Pleiadian quasexual” “Mantis multisexual” “hermaphrodite Watcher fallen angel Pleiadian” feminists to legalize billions of Baal Moloch abortion clinic child sacrifice rituals, in order to use its black magic witchcraft energy to open up all the star gate wormhole portals, to bring back billions of their fallen angel gods and their fellow nephilim & chimera alien demon spirits from the abyss. These demon aliens started MILAB or alien-abducting all their human servant Illuminati NWO secret societies and all their Illuminati Atlantis nephilim civilization “mystery school religions” occult esoteric witchcraft “alien contactee” necromancy spirit guide channeling people to steal their sperms and eggs and DNAs, in order to make hybrid human avatar bodies for themselves. They also made a new breed of “hubrid” hybrid “star children” to replace God’s human homo-sapiens specie. Now, 33.3% of the earth’s population has been replaced by their fallen angel and nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars in cloned hybrid human bodies or “walk in” stolen human bodies, and clones, and organic robotoid androids, and new telepathic human-mind-controlling psychic witch New Age “hubrid” hybrids. Therefore, they are using the fake COVID-19 5G remote assassination AI femtobot hive-mind Borg gene-changing t-Veronica virus zombie vaccine to exterminate 99% of God’s humans made in the image of the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus, and make the surviving 1% into cloned androgynous LGBTPB child sex slaves specie and human meat livestock specie and Borg cyborg super soldier slave specie. They are also planning on using World War 3 nuclear wars and COVID-19 5G activated pandemics and food supply destruction famine and Nibiru meteors asteroids and Nazi FEMA holocaust camps to kill all who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine microneedle patch biometric ID tattoo “Mark of the Beast” one-world digital currency system vaccine certification. All those who receive the gene-changing vaccine will lose their human DNA soul, so that they cannot be saved through Jesus’ salvation. Meanwhile, their CERN is releasing more and more fallen angels and demons from the abyss Tartarus. Now, the Western feminist nations and God’s churches are under God’s wrath and judgment. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
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See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #Coronavirus #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #Coronavirus #vaccine
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