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VincentVeryVile: From Open Society To Close Society [07.02.2021]
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51 views • May 09, 2021
Original title: 'YouTube Redpill Rewind 2020 | Never Let Me Down Again, 2021'
So It's actually REALLY HARD to make a full video for my Rewind of 2020, especially with the HORRIFIC Events that happened last year. I've been working on this for a few months and unfortunately, it's the much shorter version because my full version was 15 minutes long and I can't upload something that long. This is my third attempt to get this up because it got corrupted while editing, then I had to make a new version and such. The new version had no problems, but YouTube had a problem with it and made it impossible to get my video up. Telling me to verify my Google account. Like, no. Not until I get my channel subscriber count to 50 or more.
There were lots of crazy things happening in 2020. I just covered half of it here in this 3-minute video. If you enjoyed this Calamity of a Video, Like, Comment, and Subscribe.
Songs used:
Depeche Mode - Never Let Me Down Again [Narcos Mexico Version]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4FWiTHgGTI0&;t=0s
Thumbnail Origin:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tbES3Rbs9Wk&;t=0s
Trailer Edit, Yuri Bezmenov Warning:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ITC9CKNZVc&;t=0s
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational, or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
87 views • Feb 7, 2021
VincentVeryVile
41 subscribers
https://youtu.be/GawuU0ASj2s
So It's actually REALLY HARD to make a full video for my Rewind of 2020, especially with the HORRIFIC Events that happened last year. I've been working on this for a few months and unfortunately, it's the much shorter version because my full version was 15 minutes long and I can't upload something that long. This is my third attempt to get this up because it got corrupted while editing, then I had to make a new version and such. The new version had no problems, but YouTube had a problem with it and made it impossible to get my video up. Telling me to verify my Google account. Like, no. Not until I get my channel subscriber count to 50 or more.
There were lots of crazy things happening in 2020. I just covered half of it here in this 3-minute video. If you enjoyed this Calamity of a Video, Like, Comment, and Subscribe.
Songs used:
Depeche Mode - Never Let Me Down Again [Narcos Mexico Version]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4FWiTHgGTI0&;t=0s
Thumbnail Origin:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tbES3Rbs9Wk&;t=0s
Trailer Edit, Yuri Bezmenov Warning:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ITC9CKNZVc&;t=0s
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational, or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
87 views • Feb 7, 2021
VincentVeryVile
41 subscribers
https://youtu.be/GawuU0ASj2s
Keywords
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