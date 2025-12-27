CTP (20260101 S3EJanSpecial1) Gabrielle Crichlow Kids Health BTS/SP Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP (S3EJanSpecial1) Kids, Screens, And The Cost Of Isolation
Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond
We trace how kids’ mental health and learning have shifted since lockdowns and why face-to-face school still outperforms screens, even as some students benefit from remote tools. Practical steps for parents, tutors, and communities help rebuild social skills, language, and daily habits.
• why suicide risk eased but long-tail effects remain
• how COVID remnants shape schools, health rules, and routines
• when remote learning helps and when it harms
• speech and language delays from limited facial cues
• tech as a tool versus a babysitter
• widening gaps between well-resourced and struggling schools
• faith, duty, and caring for the vulnerable with balance
• parent involvement in health, habits, and motivation
• tutoring as targeted support and accountability
