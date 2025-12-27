CTP (20260101 S3EJanSpecial1) Gabrielle Crichlow Kids Health BTS/SP Video

CTP (S3EJanSpecial1) Kids, Screens, And The Cost Of Isolation

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

We trace how kids’ mental health and learning have shifted since lockdowns and why face-to-face school still outperforms screens, even as some students benefit from remote tools. Practical steps for parents, tutors, and communities help rebuild social skills, language, and daily habits.

• why suicide risk eased but long-tail effects remain

• how COVID remnants shape schools, health rules, and routines

• when remote learning helps and when it harms

• speech and language delays from limited facial cues

• tech as a tool versus a babysitter

• widening gaps between well-resourced and struggling schools

• faith, duty, and caring for the vulnerable with balance

• parent involvement in health, habits, and motivation

• tutoring as targeted support and accountability

https://tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

CTP Audios: https://tinyurl.com/CTPonBuzzsprout

CTP Videos: https://tinyurl.com/JLDonBITCHUTE

https://tinyurl.com/CTPgear