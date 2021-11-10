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THE UNVAXED HAVE TO BE TESTED, THE VAXED DON'T. BUT THE VAXED CAN STILL GET AND SPREAD COVID? HUH?
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123 views • November 10, 2021
Source: Pirate Pete. Lets Go Brandon. None of this makes any sense because it is bullshit. More you may want to check out:
Space station mayhem, dropping things that don't float, harness problems and close that damn door!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PynwBa2HQSl8/
Space station mayhem, dropping things that don't float, harness problems and close that damn door!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PynwBa2HQSl8/
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