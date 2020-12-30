H.R. 1111 DEPARTMENT OF PEACEBUILDING ACT OF 2019 (CONTINUED, W/ NWG) #MINISTRYOFPEACE.

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Based_Bollard
PART 1, from the previous week’s stream: bitchute.com/video/APJXgBRrbb9h
AVP on YOUTUBE: www.youtube.com/channel/UCxeQnMqbIBQ3AHzNOb6mTcA/videos?view_as=subscriber
MORE clips on: US Election: bitchute.com/hashtag/us-election2020
NWG, on post-election 2020: bitchute.com/hashtag/nwg-post-election
Recommended: How Anti-Whites (“Anti-Racists”) Try To Destroy Good People’s Lives: Sarah Dye, The Organic Farmer: bitchute.com/video/9HS82B51LJ1S
Crucible Advert: https://youtu.be/VsIb62x2VLU or bitchute.com/video/Iqb8MoLaBdRy
FLYERS for the book available here: https://nowhiteguilt.org/flyers/ (related: bitchute.com/video/4VqYTLNlO1aZ )
More clips relating to 'Crucible': bitchute.com/hashtag/nwg-crucible
Learn EFFECTIVE LEXICON For The Psychological War Being Waged Against Us: Listen to NO WHITE GUILT:
Nb: Some NWG (& TAP) clips are only labeled by EPISODE: bitchute.com/video/88nDklJvcF3h or as 'NWG (general)': bitchute.com/hashtag/icccnwgclips
White Wellbeing: bitchute.com/hashtag/avpww
Meme Curatives, & Introducing Concepts, etc: bitchute.com/hashtag/avpnwg-meme-curatives
Meme Pathogens: bitchute.com/hashtag/avpmeme-pathogens
Anti-White Slurs & Pretexts (how to deal with, etc): bitchute.com/hashtag/avpanti-white-slurs-pretexts
Anti-White MIS of Pretexts: bitchute.com/hashtag/avpmis-pretexts
'Going Free' (the need for a Psychological Defense, & more): bitchute.com/hashtag/avpgoing-free-psy-defense
'Going Free': Focus on the Love for Ourselves, not on other groups: bitchute.com/hashtag/avpgoing-free-focus
Stepping outside the Anti-White Narrative: bitchute.com/hashtag/avpnwg-aw-narrative
Accurate Lexicon In General: bitchute.com/hashtag/avpnwg-lexicon
Accurate Lexicon: Specific Term Choices: bitchute.com/hashtag/avpnwg-term-choices
The term 'No White Guilt': bitchute.com/hashtag/avpnwg-nwgterm
Translating AW Rhetoric: bitchute.com/hashtag/avpawrhetoric-translation
Conversing w/ Normal People (general): bitchute.com/hashtag/avpnwg-converse-ppl
Conversing w/ Anti-whites: bitchute.com/hashtag/avpnwg-converse-anti-whites
General arguments: bitchute.com/hashtag/avpgeneral-arguments
NWG Books: bitchute.com/hashtag/avpnwgbooks
-'Crucible' book: bitchute.com/hashtag/nwg-crucible
Manifestations of Anti-Whiteism & White Erasure: bitchute.com/hashtag/nwg-white-erasure
Antiwhite Legislation: bitchute.com/hashtag/avpanti-white-legislation
NWG on Anti-whiteism in general: bitchute.com/hashtag/avpnwg-antiwhiteism
Anti-Whiteism Development Predictions: bitchute.com/hashtag/avpanti-whiteism-predicts
On 'Segregation' & Separation: bitchute.com/hashtag/avpsegregation
On 'Accelerationism': bitchute.com/hashtag/nwg-accelerationism
Avoid persecution, stay safe: bitchute.com/hashtag/nwg-stay-safe
Our Situation is Serious: bitchute.com/hashtag/avpits-serious
Anti-white Psychology: bitchute.com/hashtag/avpa-w-psychology
GOING FREE (in general, incl. activism posters, cards etc): bitchute.com/hashtag/avpgo-free
-GF: How We Recapture Our Destiny, explained: bitchute.com/hashtag/avp-gf-recapture-destiny
-GF: Critiques of: bitchute.com/hashtag/avpgf-critiques
-GF: Vocabulary: bitchute.com/hashtag/avpgf-vocabulary
-GF: Exercises: bitchute.com/hashtag/avpgf-exercises
- GF: Experiences / Testimonies (eg. of using the lexicon): bitchute.com/hashtag/avplexicon-experiences
-GF Activism: bitchute.com/hashtag/avpgo-free-activism
-GF: A Movement of Redemption, Community & Personal Growth: bitchute.com/hashtag/avpredemption-community
-GF: How we attract the masses, esp. Women: bitchute.com/hashtag/avpattract-ppl-women
-GF/NWG on Psychology: bitchute.com/hashtag/avpnwg-psychology
-On Finding a Life Partner: bitchute.com/hashtag/nwg-life-partner
-GF/NWG HEROES: read under bitchute.com/video/Nq8MPjpWE0vU
NWG Humor: bitchute.com/hashtag/avpnwgcomedy
Poetry: bitchute.com/hashtag/icccpoetry
Love&Truth: bitchute.com/hashtag/avplove-truth-etc
(Interested in other topics & people, & updated links?: See the 'ABOUT' section of this channel).
VIDEO SOURCE: Going Free No White Guilt | Hour 1 Parallel US Government SOON? | Censorship | Your Comments & Calls: https://youtu.be/FkpxOr-YrQY (Dec 13, 2020). Times: 13:20-1:04:49.
Clips from this episode (+ full stream): bitchute.com/hashtag/nwg20-12-13
(Note: not all clips may be listed in this; if some aren't, they are very likely to be listed in one of the NWG-related links)
If you want more ideas for how you can help to spread the word, see the channel mission statement text under this vid: bitchute.com/video/EOMJQf4dO9s5
JARED GEORGE LINKS: see under 'Social Media' on www.thegreatorder.com
NO WHITE GUILT LINKS:
https://nowhiteguilt.org/ (from where you should be able to find more links, e.g. for Twitter).
http://www.nowhiteguiltcollectibles.com (Store).
https://theafterparty.tv (this is where his streams will be archived in the future)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkY8CvV8WQFe87CZ