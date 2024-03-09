I Witnessed a Holocaust in Gaza Palestinian-American Author (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel BreakThrough News at:-

https://youtu.be/ZDPc4_rWtyw?si=d-JOzNw-0Ga_yPFL 8 Mar 2024 #breakthroughnewsPalestinian novelist and activist Susan Abulhawa joins the show after returning from Gaza to describe what she witnessed, in what she says is a “holocaust” that “language is inadequate to describe.” Abulhawa describes the “daily denigration of human life” unraveling in Gaza that video footage of the war fails to totally capture: the daily indignities Palestinians face waiting all day to use an unsanitary shared bathroom, living in tent dwellings devoid of privacy where sand finds its way into every crevice, families separated and unable to send their children to school. Abulhawa is the founder of Playgrounds for Palestine, and the executive director of Palestine Writes Literature Festival.

#breakthroughnews

Transcript available on YouTube page





