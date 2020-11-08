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A8. MMS STORIES: Lady from Czech Republic with Lyme Disease who started taking MMS
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1047 views • November 08, 2020
She gives a detailed account of what it is like to have Lyme disease. She is about 25 days into taking MMS and reports how it has helped. Dramatic changes are starting with her sickness. Her dosage is still very low but she is being careful so she doesn't get any Herxheimer Reactions.
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