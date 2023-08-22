Helicopter Spraying Mosquitoes Behind Our Property
79 views
•
Published a day ago
•
The local government spraying our neighbourhood with poison to control the mosquito population after it rains.
Keywords
australiainsectssub-tropicalpest management
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos