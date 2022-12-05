How to destroy a country

FAIR
On
July 31, 2015, in
his speech to a meeting of Swinton Circle in London, England,
Liberty GB leader Paul Weston exposes the left's
relentless assault on British culture, identity and tradition. This
is applicable to all western nations where there’s an assault by
the left against existing western culture in the United States,
Canada, etc. with the real intent of eliminating Christians.
Western nations used to have Christian values but with the relentless attack by satan’s minions against European and western culture, Christians are primary targets as Revelation 20:4 is about to come to pass.
As Christians, we need to stand strong in the faith in Jesus Christ and regardless of our circumstances, we need to remain faithful and obedient to Christ in all things.
