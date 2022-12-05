How to destroy a country

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



On July 31, 2015, in his speech to a meeting of Swinton Circle in London, England, Liberty GB leader Paul Weston exposes the left's relentless assault on British culture, identity and tradition. This is applicable to all western nations where there’s an assault by the left against existing western culture in the United States, Canada, etc. with the real intent of eliminating Christians.



Western nations used to have Christian values but with the relentless attack by satan’s minions against European and western culture, Christians are primary targets as Revelation 20:4 is about to come to pass.



As Christians, we need to stand strong in the faith in Jesus Christ and regardless of our circumstances, we need to remain faithful and obedient to Christ in all things.



