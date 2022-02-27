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Would You Work Without Pay?
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31 views • February 27, 2022
Jesus taught his followers to stop working for money. Most Christians argue that Jesus wasn't speaking literally, but others argue that God placed them in their job so that they can "witness on the job". You can talk to your co-workers about Jesus all you want, but if you're working for money, your "witness" will be of no effect. If you REALLY believe that God put you in your job, you should at least be willing to work without pay. This short video asks you consider your job in a way that you have probably never done before.
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