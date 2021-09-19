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TRUST YOUR GUT
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111 views • September 19, 2021
You see what's happening all around you. You can feel that something just isn't right. When you raise your hand to ask a question you are shamed and ostracized. You're being told to trust others more than you can trust your own mind. In the face of all of this I'm encouraging you to keep that hand up. You ask questions and keep asking questions until you are satisfied with the explanation. And anyone who uses shame, guilt and/or aggression in an attempt to make you stop - is your enemy.
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/TRUST-YOUR-GUT-e17hke0
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/TRUST-YOUR-GUT-e17hke0
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