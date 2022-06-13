The Invisible Man: "Summit of Americas" Host Biden is Ignored by his Guests

THE INVISIBLE MAN: World Leaders Completely IGNORE “Summit of the Americas” Host Joe Biden As He Stares Off Into Distance

The United States is hosting a 3-day “Summit of the Americas” conference in Los Angeles, CA, this week. According to the White House website, the summit’s purpose is to focus on “Building a Sustainable, Resilient, and Equitable Future” for our hemisphere.

The Summit of Americas host, Joe Biden, gave a brilliant speech in front of the world leaders, where he solidified his role as the leader of the free world.

Here’s a sample of his powerful speech: “To lower the risk around these kinds of investments, support policy reforms and improve investment and climate in countries, excuse me, the investment of climate—the climate of investment in these countries.”







