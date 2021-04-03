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COVID Infections Rising in Florida, Importance of Using L-Lysine, Vit D3, and Nano Silver, Vaccine Injuries Surpass 50,000 Says CDC, Earth Changes, and More: 04.03.2021
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917 views • April 03, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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COVID in Florida: 6,790 new infections: https://www.orlandosentinel.com/coronavirus/os-ne-florida-coronavirus-thursday-april-1-20210401-ywkye7ogcrhkhmovho5v522cz4-story.html
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Covid Vaccine Injuries Reported to VAERS Surpasses 50,000, CDC: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/04/no_author/number-of-covid-vaccine-injuries-reported-to-vaers-surpasses-50000-cdc-data-show/
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/04/no_author/the-article-that-could-save-humanity/
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Links Used in Terral’s Saturday Update Report Video (04.03.2021):
Mexico City on Fire: https://youtu.be/1XHjgWW9DQA
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When Earth is Angry: https://youtu.be/ZatA1fi-0cA
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Guatemala Volcano: https://youtu.be/8nTN0VvVpy8
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Yellowstone Uplift: https://youtu.be/ntrxT6cEcF8
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Ron Tyler Report: https://youtu.be/NTHPnlg9Ow8
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People Have No Idea What Is Coming: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/04/mark-sircus/people-have-no-idea-what-is-coming/
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1000’s of Illegal Immigrants Bused Across U.S. into Cities (June 2014): https://www.breitbart.com/border/2014/06/30/thousands-of-illegal-immigrants-bused-across-us/
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California targets critical farmworkers for vaccinations: https://apnews.com/article/philanthropy-california-coronavirus-pandemic-united-states-c20deca40645679538bd4e779c3c08f5
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Transition to ‘President Harris’ is Underway: https://www.unitedpatriotnews.com/general/leaked-wh-email-shows-that-the-transition-to-president-harris-is-underway/
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Iowa Governor Signs Bill Into Law Letting Residents Buy, Carry Guns Without Permits: https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/gov-reynolds-signs-bill-into-law-letting-residents-buy-carry-guns-without-permits_3760934.html
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UNMARKED NAVAL VESSELS AND SUBMARINES HARRASSING NORDSTREAM 2 PIPELINE WORKERS, SUPPORT SHIP RAMMED! https://dontspeaknews.com/2021/04/01/unmarked-naval-vessels-and-submarines-harrassing-nordstream-2-pipeline-workers-support-ship-rammed/
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China Imprisoning Christians in Underground ‘Brainwashing’ Torture Centers: https://www.breitbart.com/asia/2021/04/02/witnesses-china-imprisoning-christians-underground-brainwashing-torture-centers/
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Bill Gates’ mad science TERRAFORMING scheme blocked by reindeer herders: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-04-02-situation-update-april-2nd-bill-gates-terraforming-scheme-blocked-by-reindeer-herders.html
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UK Reports 7 Blood Clot Deaths After AstraZeneca Vaccine: https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/uk-reports-7-blood-clot-deaths-after-astrazeneca-vaccine_3760855.html
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Why I HAVEN'T yet taken the COVID VACCINE: https://youtu.be/nBAHRgtuI4I
--
Spy Doll: https://truthbits.blog/2021/04/03/is-patented-spy-doll-listening-to-your-children/
--
Pullman order limits gatherings, mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise: https://youtu.be/nLtj0fKjQVg
--
Severe Weather: https://youtu.be/XTNfdAWUnLc
--
Kenya stops the private importation of COVID-19 vaccines: https://apnews.com/article/health-kenya-coronavirus-pandemic-africa-541094c0e7e8412f5c49885908bb2c92
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Coming out of the cave: As life creeps back, some feel dread: https://apnews.com/article/anxiety-fort-lauderdale-coronavirus-pandemic-vacations-caves-b4dd53c4e498116296388c5afa7872b7
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Mississippi to reduce gaps in vaccine access: https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-coronavirus-pandemic-germany-frank-walter-steinmeier-europe-ab782a8dc45f4d085283d62c45e2b063
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
More info at [email protected]
--
COVID in Florida: 6,790 new infections: https://www.orlandosentinel.com/coronavirus/os-ne-florida-coronavirus-thursday-april-1-20210401-ywkye7ogcrhkhmovho5v522cz4-story.html
--
Covid Vaccine Injuries Reported to VAERS Surpasses 50,000, CDC: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/04/no_author/number-of-covid-vaccine-injuries-reported-to-vaers-surpasses-50000-cdc-data-show/
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/04/no_author/the-article-that-could-save-humanity/
--
Links Used in Terral’s Saturday Update Report Video (04.03.2021):
Mexico City on Fire: https://youtu.be/1XHjgWW9DQA
--
When Earth is Angry: https://youtu.be/ZatA1fi-0cA
--
Guatemala Volcano: https://youtu.be/8nTN0VvVpy8
--
Yellowstone Uplift: https://youtu.be/ntrxT6cEcF8
--
Ron Tyler Report: https://youtu.be/NTHPnlg9Ow8
--
People Have No Idea What Is Coming: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/04/mark-sircus/people-have-no-idea-what-is-coming/
--
1000’s of Illegal Immigrants Bused Across U.S. into Cities (June 2014): https://www.breitbart.com/border/2014/06/30/thousands-of-illegal-immigrants-bused-across-us/
--
California targets critical farmworkers for vaccinations: https://apnews.com/article/philanthropy-california-coronavirus-pandemic-united-states-c20deca40645679538bd4e779c3c08f5
--
Transition to ‘President Harris’ is Underway: https://www.unitedpatriotnews.com/general/leaked-wh-email-shows-that-the-transition-to-president-harris-is-underway/
--
Iowa Governor Signs Bill Into Law Letting Residents Buy, Carry Guns Without Permits: https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/gov-reynolds-signs-bill-into-law-letting-residents-buy-carry-guns-without-permits_3760934.html
--
UNMARKED NAVAL VESSELS AND SUBMARINES HARRASSING NORDSTREAM 2 PIPELINE WORKERS, SUPPORT SHIP RAMMED! https://dontspeaknews.com/2021/04/01/unmarked-naval-vessels-and-submarines-harrassing-nordstream-2-pipeline-workers-support-ship-rammed/
--
China Imprisoning Christians in Underground ‘Brainwashing’ Torture Centers: https://www.breitbart.com/asia/2021/04/02/witnesses-china-imprisoning-christians-underground-brainwashing-torture-centers/
--
Bill Gates’ mad science TERRAFORMING scheme blocked by reindeer herders: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-04-02-situation-update-april-2nd-bill-gates-terraforming-scheme-blocked-by-reindeer-herders.html
--
UK Reports 7 Blood Clot Deaths After AstraZeneca Vaccine: https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/uk-reports-7-blood-clot-deaths-after-astrazeneca-vaccine_3760855.html
--
Why I HAVEN'T yet taken the COVID VACCINE: https://youtu.be/nBAHRgtuI4I
--
Spy Doll: https://truthbits.blog/2021/04/03/is-patented-spy-doll-listening-to-your-children/
--
Pullman order limits gatherings, mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise: https://youtu.be/nLtj0fKjQVg
--
Severe Weather: https://youtu.be/XTNfdAWUnLc
--
Kenya stops the private importation of COVID-19 vaccines: https://apnews.com/article/health-kenya-coronavirus-pandemic-africa-541094c0e7e8412f5c49885908bb2c92
--
Coming out of the cave: As life creeps back, some feel dread: https://apnews.com/article/anxiety-fort-lauderdale-coronavirus-pandemic-vacations-caves-b4dd53c4e498116296388c5afa7872b7
--
Mississippi to reduce gaps in vaccine access: https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-coronavirus-pandemic-germany-frank-walter-steinmeier-europe-ab782a8dc45f4d085283d62c45e2b063
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
More info at [email protected]
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