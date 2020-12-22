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Pelosi wants America to suffer | Rob Schmitt
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126 views • December 22, 2020
Rob Schmitt examines the 'stimulus bill' packed with relief for other nations while it leaves out the everyday American and more - via Newsmax TV's 'Rob Schmitt.'
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