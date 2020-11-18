Drugs Won The War On Drugs

It is time to declare at least one winner. After almost sixty years of fighting, it’s clear that the War on Drugs is almost over and drugs have won. Though the fate of the US Presidency remained unclear, the future of cannabis was quickly called. Arizona, Montana, and New Jersey legalized adult-use cannabis, Mississippi legalized medical cannabis, and South Dakota passed both a medical and adult-use ballot initiative.Cannabis companies are slowing the rollout of new brands and products in what might be the latest sign of market maturity in early states that legalized adult-use sales. This is good news for established cannabis brands as competition for shelf space declines while sales continue to grow. Cannabis multistate operators are also well-positioned to thrive in adult-use cannabis markets created by the Nov. 3 election.Show Notes:Cannabis Wins from Coast to CoastMarijuana multistate operators set to capitalize on new markets, but small firms face hurdlesRecreational cannabis brand and product expansion slow in US marketsGuest:Katrina Glogowski, Seattle Attorney & Angel InvestorHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 579 of The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.