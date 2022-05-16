The Viral Delusion | Episode One: The Tragic Pseudoscience of SARS-CoV-2

When doctor Andrew Kaufman began reading the first virology papers out of Wuhan in December 2019, he was shocked to discover that the scientists had come nowhere close to proving that a new virus had emerged… yet saw the media and authorities already claiming a viral pandemic was on its way.In this extraordinarily revealing opening episode, a group of biologists, chemists, doctors, and journalists take apart the SARS-COV-2 narrative piece by piece – from the non-isolation of the virus to the hidden problems with purported photographs of the virus, to the claims that it has been genetically sequenced, to the invalidity of the PCR “covid-test.” From the treatment protocols for COVID to the assumption of its transmission, Episode One unpacks the science of the claims that changed the world – in which these doctors and scientists make the case that every single claim the authorities made about the so-called SARS-COV2 virus has been based not on evidence, but pseudoscience.Support the producers by watching in HD by visiting the website :