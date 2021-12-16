© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Shifting Toward Communism & Fascism, Warns LA Rep. McCormick
Follow
1
Share
Report
201 views • December 16, 2021
America is worth saving but for that to happen, honest patriots who love liberty and support the Constitution must run for office and get involved in politics, award-winning Louisiana Representative Danny McCormick told The New American magazine's Alex Newman at the Red Pill Expo in Lafeyette. Being in elected office can be a powerful tool for shining the light on evil and even for encouraging other policymakers to do the right thing. Rep. McCormick, the "Statesman of the Year" according to Young Americans for Liberty, had previously warned that the establishment would try to mandate the COVID vaccine, and he was right. More tyranny is coming if Americans do not get involved in defending freedom and the republic. In fact, right now America is moving quickly in the direction of communism and fascism, he said. In this exclusive interview, McCormick gives people ideas on how to run for office--and win--to stem the tide.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.