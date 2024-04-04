National Cybersecurity Strategy: Data Protection with Virtualized Security

This strategy advocates for the use of advanced virtualization technologies to create more resilient and secure computing environments. By leveraging virtualized security solutions, it seeks to protect critical data infrastructures against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, ensuring the integrity, confidentiality, and availability of sensitive information. The approach combines the deployment of virtual firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and encryption mechanisms within virtualized layers of the IT infrastructure. This not only enhances the agility and scalability of cybersecurity measures but also enables a more efficient response to incidents and threats.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.