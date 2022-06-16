12,500 VAERS Records Deleted: Past 9 Weeks, Injuries And Deaths Just Vanished

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Will we ever find out how many people have been killed by the vaccine? Albert Benavides joins the show to discuss his findings of VAERS deleting over 12,500 records of vaccine related deaths.
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