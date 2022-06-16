12,500 VAERS Records Deleted: Past 9 Weeks, Injuries And Deaths Just Vanished

Will we ever find out how many people have been killed by the vaccine? Albert Benavides joins the show to discuss his findings of VAERS deleting over 12,500 records of vaccine related deaths.

Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit http://goldco.com/SP

Prepare your family for famine and shortages by purchasing food through: HeavensHarvest.com

Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop

Support Stew's efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/

Mirrored - Stew Peters TV





Check out http://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com