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Fed Tapers - Gold & Silver Sell-Off | Robert Kientz
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171 views • November 03, 2021
The Fed tapered today, which led to a sell-off in precious metals. However, Robert Kientz says the effect on gold and silver will be "transitory." He remains bullish on precious metals because the Fed is unlikely to be able to raise rates to a high enough level to put serious pressure on metals.
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