The World is SHOCKED: The U.S. and Israel launched a Weapon of Mass Destruction against IRAN

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Meanwhile, senior representatives of the IRGC made a statement that shocked the whole world. In particular, they officially stated that the Iranian missile strikes on American and Israeli military bases in the Middle East proved to the whole world that the United States and Israel had been using weather weapons. ........................................................................................................................................................ ******************************************************
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