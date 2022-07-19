THEY'RE BEGINNING TO ACTIVATE THE VAX ZOMBIES - THEY HAVE A RESET BUTTON? TWO RECENT SIGHTINGS

In an attempt to stay positive, I put a nice easygoing tune over the recap segment of this video. Such an awesome song. Uhn uh. No way! It totally clashed. This is DARK and FOREBODING.Be ready and stay breathing.





Credit (for the original raw footage, I did the reformatting and RECAP)

alanthier001





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MithChronicler

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