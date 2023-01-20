Kerry Cassidy Interviews Juan O Savin

This is the first and only interview that Juan O Savin agreed to do with Kerry Cassidy of Project Camelot, apparently because she dared to ask pertinent and probing questions.



The main focus of this interview addresses the question: Who is really in charge of running the United States of America at this time? Is it the Chinese Communist Party and their sock puppet Creepy Joe Biden? Is it President Trump from the "behind the scenes"? Or is it the military or some faction of the military? If it is the military, why are We the People kept in the dark and out of the loop? And why do the white hats/military appear to be so inept at countering the machinations of the dark cabal? And why is NOTHING BEING DONE as the southern border remains WIDE OPEN and the country continues to slide into the darkness of the communist/socialist abyss? How long will it be until we pass the point of no return???

Kerry asks the hard questions, but Windbag Juan rambles on and on about everything and nothing, effectively skirting the issue. We have heard all the bullshit retoric from the very beginning: Trust the Plan; We Have It All; It Was A Sting Operation; Where We Go One We Go All; Nothing Can Stop What's Coming; the Calm Before the Storm; yada, yada, yada... And something is always "coming"--any day now. Something BIG is always coming, but NOTHING EVER ACTUALLY HAPPENS! Juan states in this interview that there was unequivocally "foreign interference in the election." So the white hats know that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, but DO NOTHING about it but make excuses for their ineptitude. When is enough enough?

Oh, and Juan finally reveals the"PLAN" that we've all been waiting for. Did you catch what it is? Wait for it... It's DIVINE INTERVENTION! At the last minute, when all appears lost, GOD is going to step in and set things to right! WOW! I can't wait!

See also: Spiritual Warfare, Transhumanism & Artificial Intelligence

http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/10-2022

The Seep State Installation of Creepy Joe Biden

http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/01-2021











