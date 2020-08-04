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Massive explosion near Lebanon’s capital !!! (8/04/2020)
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5152 views • August 04, 2020
“A massive explosion shook Lebanon’s capital Beirut on Tuesday, with reports of “hundreds” of injuries, according to local media.
Videos of the explosion show a huge blast followed by screaming and thick smoke rising over the city. Lebanon’s state news agency NNA said the blast happened in Beirut’s port area where there are warehouses housing explosives. It is not immediately clear what caused the blast or what kind of explosives were in the warehouses.
Residents reported windows being blown out and ceilings dropping, according to the Associated Press.
Lebanon’s health minister said there are a “very high number” of injuries and extensive damage to buildings and cars from the explosion, according to LBCI Lebanon.”
Article by Katie Dangerfield
Videos of the explosion show a huge blast followed by screaming and thick smoke rising over the city. Lebanon’s state news agency NNA said the blast happened in Beirut’s port area where there are warehouses housing explosives. It is not immediately clear what caused the blast or what kind of explosives were in the warehouses.
Residents reported windows being blown out and ceilings dropping, according to the Associated Press.
Lebanon’s health minister said there are a “very high number” of injuries and extensive damage to buildings and cars from the explosion, according to LBCI Lebanon.”
Article by Katie Dangerfield
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