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Alexa Tomas. Playing with Men's Hearts
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24 views • August 25, 2021
WARNING if she tells you she loves you when you don't even when you don't know you. She has admitted talking to her other fans. I am assuming she is love bombing other men as well. She is one tiktok asking men to contact her because she is looking for a boyfriend. Why is she looking for men outside of Spain is beyond me.
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