2023: END OF THE DOLLAR? - New CASHLESS World Reserve Currency PLANNED For Coming Year!
World Alternative Media
Published Yesterday |

Josh Sigurdson reports on the end of the dollar as Russian President Medvedev says he expects the dollar to lose its reserve status in 2023 and for oil to skyrocket in price. This comes as countries like Saudi Arabia move into the BRICS system and look to trade oil in Yuan.

The BRICS system of course is digital. The US dollar is going digital in 2023 as well. This is a wakeup call to everyone to get prepared now. It's blatantly obvious that the agenda is to force us into a new world reserve currency system that is cashless that will dictate our lives to us via a carbon credit score just as the Great Reset entails.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


World Alternative Media

2022

