Surgery Update. Karen Kingston! Leo Strauss and his Cult followers. NYS Quarantine Camps!

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Morons in the White House! https://youtube.com/shorts/l1E_1j1ubWI?feature=share
KAREN KINGSTON . THE AMBER MAE SHOW. June 10th https://www.bitchute.com/video/mCOBcaR95Rzi/
Leo Strauss and his cult: The Strausians history and infiltration Matt Ehret’s site https://canadianpatriot.org/2022/03/02/russia-declares-war-on-the-straussians/amp/
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