Karen Kingston Florida County RETURNS CDC Funds After Confirming Vaxx is a Bioweapon

Groundbreaking Testimony Changes Everything: Florida County RETURNS CDC Funds After Confirming Vaxx is a Bioweapon
The CDC was shot down and denied bioweapon funding!
Karen Kingston joins Stew to share how her work in Collier County Florida PROVED that Pfizer produced bioweapon injections with the help of the government!
Through presenting her evidence and sharing a powerful testimony, Karen was able to convince Commissioner Chris Hall to stop the $1.4 million in NIH funding to the CDC!
Idaho passed a law stating that administering mRNA vaccines will result in a misdemeanor, but is this enough to stop the shots?
Karen believes we can't rely on politicians to make a change, and that citizens need to unite against Big Pharma!
Karen is fighting in multiple states to file criminal charges against the vaccine shills who injured thousands with the injection!
Stew Peters Network
