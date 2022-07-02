If you reject God's Sabbath, you will accept the mark of the beast

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The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, July 2, 2022.



If you reject the Lord’s 7th day Sabbath, you will accept the mark of the Vatican beast. You will perish and turn to ash and will be lost forever. Why? Because you will have put SUNday worship, which a commandment of man, of the Vatican beast, above the 7th day Sabbath commandment of God. Thus, you will have put man ABOVE God.



Those who will accept SUNday, under the pretext of giving the environment and the workers of the world a day of rest, will receive the 7 last plagues of an offended but just God.



Only the 7th day Sabbath is blessed, hallowed and sanctified by God. No other day, including SUNday, receives such honor from God.



SUNday observance originates from ancient Babylon where PAGANS worshiped the SUN on their day of rest and worship of SUNday. This man-made tradition is still being kept by modern day Babylon, the Babylonian Roman Catholic church when it officially transferred the Lord’s 7th day Sabbath to SUNday at its synod of Laodicea in 364: https://www.newadvent.org/fathers/3806.htm





If you persist to reject the holy 7th day Sabbath of God, you are sinning against God since sin is the transgression of the law of God. Those who reject God’s 7th day Sabbath commandment do not abide in the truth according to 1 John 2:4 since the holy law of God, His holy ten commandments, represents truth and the love of God.



Any rejection of any of God’s holy ten commandments is a rejection of God since the law of God comes from God Who is truth and love.



You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/







For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:



Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg



SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES



ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11



John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/



Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777



Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg



For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].