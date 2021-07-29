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Hellstorm - The Real Genocide of Nazi Germany (Documentary)
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77 views • July 29, 2021
Millions murdered . . . Millions raped . . . Millions tortured . . . Millions enslaved . . . Millions of men, women and children cast to the winds. No matter what you have read about the Second World War, no matter what you have been told about it, no matter what you believe happened during the so-called “Good War” . . . forget it! Now, for the first time in over 70 years, learn what the war and “peace” looked like to those who lost. Discover what was done to Germany and her people in the name of “freedom, democracy, and liberation.” In their own words, in graphic detail, this is their story . . .
https://www.hellstormdocumentary.com/
https://www.thomasgoodrich.com/
http://www.renegadebroadcasting.com/
http://www.renegadetribune.com/
https://www.hellstormdocumentary.com/
https://www.thomasgoodrich.com/
http://www.renegadebroadcasting.com/
http://www.renegadetribune.com/
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