David Straight - Attorney’s Practice Maritime Law & Have No Idea. The BAR Association is a Scam and Most Have No Clue.

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In this episode you’ll learn that the BAR association is not what we’ve been told it is. You’ll learn how the law we’re being held to is maritime law and not common law as God intended. You’ll learn how we’re just chattel to the globalists and that using our birth certificates we’re literally traded trade our birth certificates
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