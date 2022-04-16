BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

David Straight - Attorney’s Practice Maritime Law & Have No Idea. The BAR Association is a Scam and Most Have No Clue.
TruthTalkWithSteve
TruthTalkWithSteveCheckmark Icon
30 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
83 views • April 16, 2022
David Straight is traveling around the country teaching people like you and me how to defend ourselves and our families against unconstitutional actions brought against us.

In this episode you’ll learn that the BAR association is not what we’ve been told it is. You’ll learn how the law we’re being held to is maritime law and not common law as God intended. You’ll learn how we’re just chattel to the globalists and that using our birth certificates we’re literally traded trade our birth certificates



CONNECT WITH STEVE

Website: https://www.truthtalkwithsteve.com
Facebook: https://facebook.com/stevecloward1
Instagram: https://instagram.com/swcloward
Truth Social: TruthTalkwithSteve @stevecloward

If you like what you hear please write a 5 Star review on apple podcast here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/truth-talk-with-steve-podcast/id1604277580


Show Sponsors

Official Freedom Gear
https://officialfreedomgear.com

HEALTH
Strengthen your immune system with Dr. Z’s ZStack - www.zstackhealth.com
My Pillow - https://www.mypillow.com/truthtalk promo code TruthTalk
Struggling with Sleep? The Chili Pad Changed my Life - https://bit.ly/3iM72Hw

FOOD STORAGE - My Patriot Supply
http://getpreparedwithsteve.com

FINANCES - Now is a Great Time To Move Your Cash to Silver & Gold
Dr. Kirk Elliott - Protect your cash before the dollar collapses and the stock market crashes
https://kirkelliottphd.com/cloward/

TTWS SURVIVAL
https://bit.ly/33I8h6J
Keywords
freedompodcastsolarpatriotmy pillowclay clarkcharlie wardscott mckaypatriot street fighterstew peterssave the kidsmy patriot supplysteve clowardtruthtalkwithstevelife after addiction and indictmentadvanced home prostruth talk with stevethe melk show
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Senate Fails to Advance Digital Asset Market Clarity Act in 49-50 Vote

Senate Fails to Advance Digital Asset Market Clarity Act in 49-50 Vote

Belle Carter
Modi Calls for Global Governance Reform as BRICS Adopts New Delhi Declaration

Modi Calls for Global Governance Reform as BRICS Adopts New Delhi Declaration

Edison Reed
Trump calls AI doomsday warnings a “hoax” pushed by radical Democrats and China

Trump calls AI doomsday warnings a “hoax” pushed by radical Democrats and China

Cassie B.
French Prosecutors Identify New Suspected Epstein Recruiters, Say Probe Extends to New York and Riviera

French Prosecutors Identify New Suspected Epstein Recruiters, Say Probe Extends to New York and Riviera

Chase Codewell
Russia and India Move to Develop BRICS Cross-Border Payment System

Russia and India Move to Develop BRICS Cross-Border Payment System

Garrison Vance
Saudi Arabia May Run Out of Oil Stocks if East-West Pipeline Not Restarted Within Days, Report Says

Saudi Arabia May Run Out of Oil Stocks if East-West Pipeline Not Restarted Within Days, Report Says

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy