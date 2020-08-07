© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PRO-VAX LEADERS ISSUE WARNING FOR COVID-19 VACCINE
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
229 views • August 07, 2020
PRO-VAX LEADERS ISSUE WARNING FOR COVID-19 VACCINE
With a recent poll showing less than half of Americans would inject the Covid19 vaccine when released, it’s no wonder the country's leading vaccine supporters have all signed a letter to the FDA warning of the importance of Phase 3 safety studies when it comes to this “warp speed” vaccine.
#Covid19 #VaccineUnicorn #Chihuahuacorn #Health #TheHighWire #DelBigtree
With a recent poll showing less than half of Americans would inject the Covid19 vaccine when released, it’s no wonder the country's leading vaccine supporters have all signed a letter to the FDA warning of the importance of Phase 3 safety studies when it comes to this “warp speed” vaccine.
#Covid19 #VaccineUnicorn #Chihuahuacorn #Health #TheHighWire #DelBigtree
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.