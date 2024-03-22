"A Prayer of David" - Psalm 17 KJV / NLT - Comparison
18 views
•
Published 15 hours ago
•
Psalm 17
KJV/NLT comparison
Keywords
heavenjesusthe waykjvthe truththe lifenlt
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos