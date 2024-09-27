Haiti & Haitians: An Objective Look

This video is an objective look at how Haiti and Haitians ended up in the state they are in. It also covers the constant cyber bullying, persecution, harassment, dehumanization and stalking they experience in the US. Haitians and their children are victims of hate crimes. There is surveillance video of this. They are also being vandalized.





https://haitiantimes.com/2024/09/11/haitian-immigrants-in-ohio-under-racist-attacks/





https://haitiantimes.com/2024/09/14/springfield-ohio-bomb-threats-claims-haitians/





Anglo Americans do not complain about the influx of Ukrainian migrants and the benefits they are receiving (whereas Haitians receive no benefits): https://www.brighteon.com/f7566013-8a92-44ba-b628-b5f7edb79f02





Haitians are immigrants: with temporary work visas or green cards. Why don't Anglo Americans ever complain about Chinatowns and other ethnic enclaves? The underlying bigotry of Anglo America is exposed in the fact that they refer to Haitians as "illegal" even though they are documented.





There are 4,212 Haitians in Ohio according to US census survey of 2022 thus representing a mere 0.04% of the Ohio population; and yet they are being vilified for imagined or even real wrongs being carried out by Americans (e g. "Allexis Telia Ferrell" --who was arrested for allegedly killing and eating a cat ---- as officials confirm -- does not have an immigrant background and neither is her name foreign). ( https://worldpopulationreview.com/state-rankings/haitian-population-by-state





CBS falsely claims without any citation that there are 12,000 Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio; and they are there legally. ( https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/news/donald-trump-presidential-debate-haitians-eating-pets/





Even if you went with that asinine figure: Ohio has a population of 12 million which would mean Haitians are just 0.1% of the population in Ohio.





There is no witness testimony -- let alone physical evidence -- to corroborate the allegations hurled against Haitians. Moreover the mayor of Springfield, Ohio Rob Rue (democrat) and the governor of Ohio Mark DeWine (republican) and the local police of Springfield, Ohio have publicly debunked the slanderous allegations made against Haitian immigrants as lies and that there have been no reports to the police or complaints or arrests or any evidence about any pets being abducted and eaten by Haitian immigrants. (You would think that if pets were actually going missing and being eaten; that complaints would be made to police; but there are no such complaints 🤔).





Canton, Ohio police pointed out that the viral body cam video of a woman ("Allexis Telia Ferrell") being arrested for allegedly killing and eating a cat: was 170 miles away in Canton, Ohio and is a lifelong resident there and is not an immigrant and was born in 1997. Whereas Haitians are in Springfield, Ohio. So the relevant public officials have debunked the atrocious lies against Haitian immigrants. Clark County Sheriff's office (which is republican) says that the viral audio of a police call allegedly about Haitians carrying 4 geese is "not substantiated".





Missing pets are not proof of someone abducting and eating them. 10 million pets go missing each year in the US. Since there are 50 states; if one divides 50 into 10 million it equates to 200,000 pets going missing in each state each year. Moreover the story about the 11-year-old boy who allegedly died in a school bus accident: happened last December (i.e. 10 months ago) but the story is dishonestly presented as being recent. The viral unverified photo of a man carrying geese was posted on reddit in 2020!