Richard Leonard: Has Veteran’s Day Been Forgotten?

The Richard Leonard Show





November 13, 2022





This week on the Richard Leonard Show, we are joined by Jason Ous to discuss the evolution of understanding for the next generation regarding Veterans Day, honoring our soldiers, and taking care of our heroes in retirement. We also provide a tragic update on Veteran Rudy Ruiz, who passed away this week after sharing his story of battling the VA for care after enduring damage from burn pits overseas.

Support Rudy: https://www.gofundme.com/f/myt28-help-a-veteran-and-his-family?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer





This show is made possible by our friends at Cortez Wealth Management, please consider checking out this America First Patriot and proud Christian father and husband for your retirement and asset growth strategies: https://cortezwm.com/





Protect your wealth, Invest with our friends at Goldco. Use this link, and receive up to $10k in FREE SILVER: https://www.stolenliberties-social.com/podcast-richard/





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1u6hwe-richard-leonard-has-veterans-day-been-forgotten.html



