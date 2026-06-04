AJN Live - Respected UK MP Andrew Bridgen Exposes How The Unelected, Insane Leadership Of The EU Plan War In Ukraine For At Least 10 MORE YEARS - 6-03-2026

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FULL INTERVIEW: Respected UK MP Andrew Bridgen Exposes How The Insane Leadership Of The Unelected EU Are Planning For The Ukraine War To Last At Least Another 10 YEARS! In This Must-Watch/Share Interview, He Also Breaks Down The 1984-Level Tyranny Of Keir Starmer, The Brutal Murder Of Henry Nowak That Has Brought The UK To The Edge Of Civil War, And The Latest Global Developments Concerning The Epstein Class’s Human Trafficking Of Children- Not Just For Rape & Torture- But Mass Organ Harvesting! Andrew Bridgen Also Gives Documented Examples That Prove Nigel Farage Is Actually A Deep Cover Asset Of The Globalists Put In Place To Sabotage Populist Movements' Attempts To Save The UK And Ultimately Hand England, Ireland, & Scotland Over To The Islamicists!