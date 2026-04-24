The American Empire's Decline, an interview with Scott Horton

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Shifts in global influence are sparking new conversations about the future of power, alliances, and security. Long-standing assumptions are being challenged as countries reassess strategies and expectations in a changing landscape. What once seemed certain is now being questioned, opening the door to new dynamics worldwide. Understanding these changes is key to seeing where things may be headed next. Watch the latest interview for more context and a deeper perspective on this evolving global narrative.
#GlobalPower #WorldAffairs #Geopolitics #ShiftingTrends #CurrentEvents
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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