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Israel controls US foreign policy - Scott Ritter - clip on Foundation for Defense of Democracies
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Israel controls US foreign policy – Scott Ritter 

💬 “The CIA is not writing policy, the DIA is not writing policy,” the ex-US intelligence officer stresses. “This Israeli think tank is writing policy, which means this is an operation [Iran war] being run by Israel.” 

Ritter emphasizes that all actions in the region are being run by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, which, he says, “is literally an adjunct of the Israeli foreign ministry.”

Adding:

💥US and Israel coordinate efforts to resume strikes on Iran – report 

➡️ The US and Israeli militaries intend “to carry out a short campaign aimed at pressuring Iran into further concessions in negotiations,” CNN cited an Israeli source as saying. 

➡️ The strikes, which “were mostly prepared ahead of the ceasefire last month,” could target Iran’s energy infrastructure and senior Iranian officials, the source argued. But any decision to resume hostilities is ultimately up to Donald Trump, the insider added. 

➡️ POTUS earlier declined to say if the fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran remains in place, after both sides traded blows in the Strait of Hormuz.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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