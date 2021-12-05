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Theres black people that aren't street chimps , but how to identify them? I would rather not think about it and see them all as snakes and jewish products, in fact they all are from Canaan bloodline.
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23 views • December 05, 2021
Theres black people that aren't street chimps , but how to identify them? I would rather not think about it and see them all as snakes and jewish products, in fact they all are from Canaan bloodline, both jews and blacks.
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