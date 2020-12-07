© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dramatic Video Shows Bomb Attack On Michigan Trump Supporter's House
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
214 views • December 07, 2020
ZeroHedge
by Tyler Durden
Mon, 12/07/2020
A Michigan homeowner says he was targeted in a middle of the night bomb attack which left a hole in his living room likely because he is a well-known Trump supporter. He also has multiple pro-Trump signs and banners on his front yard.
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/michigan-trump-supporters-home-bombed-police-investigate-video-footage
by Tyler Durden
Mon, 12/07/2020
A Michigan homeowner says he was targeted in a middle of the night bomb attack which left a hole in his living room likely because he is a well-known Trump supporter. He also has multiple pro-Trump signs and banners on his front yard.
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/michigan-trump-supporters-home-bombed-police-investigate-video-footage
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.