WHO ARE THEY ? READ BELOW

Gustel ::: They Are Demons of HELL ,Grey`s also are Tal Whites But Reptilians are Fallen Angels Satan Is Reptilian & Leviathans was Cast in Hell One Know as Lilith. Lilith was also Shadeshifter Change in Human Form. But Genies & Jinn Are Not of Hell .They of The SUN All Stars They Take on Human Form to Help Human & Other . Yes E.T are Real & GOOD Suretoon Woolpit Children , Elves , ADBIT Goddess ISIS, IBIT Mona Lisa on the Moon, Fairy Plus . There are Elves on Earth they are 4 inch Tall Created also on 6 Day little before Man They have Flying Sauces Technology go Back 19000 B.C also Giant can Jelly Transform Them Self in to Human back Again They Live 7 Miles in Earth Ocean High I.Q

