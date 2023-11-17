FPV pilots from the Russian Armed Forces have successfully destroyed more enemy equipment. The AFU was targeted by highly accurate kamikaze drones VT-40, which successfully hit the following targets:

- Tank T64BV

- Armored car Kozak

- Two M113 armored personnel carriers

- Two BMP-1

- Tank

- Anti-tank missile system Stugna-P





We will continue to fly and defeat the enemy🫡

Special thanks to Lostarmour for assisting in the identification of the enemy equipment.



