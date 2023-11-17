Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FPV pilots from the Russian Armed Forces have successfully destroyed more enemy equipment
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
978 Subscribers
46 views
Published 16 hours ago

FPV pilots from the Russian Armed Forces have successfully destroyed more enemy equipment. The AFU was targeted by highly accurate kamikaze drones VT-40, which successfully hit the following targets:

- Tank T64BV

- Armored car Kozak

- Two M113 armored personnel carriers

- Two BMP-1

- Tank

- Anti-tank missile system Stugna-P


We will continue to fly and defeat the enemy🫡

Special thanks to Lostarmour for assisting in the identification of the enemy equipment.


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket