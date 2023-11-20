Cannabis Jimmy's mini series including Panama - the canal being taken over by the CCP - running out of fuel and food - the Lake is drying up - people are rioting - it is really messed up - Part A

If there is anybody that knows what is going on, it is Michael Yon. He knows more than anybody. He says Black Rock and the CCP own the Canadian mining company that just got their contract renewed by the government and now they are rioting in the streets in protest . Ad some lunatic American attorney just shot two local Panamanian protesters at one of the road stops. It is all over the internet. He looks like a KKK guy - total right wing lunatic who thinks he can go around and shoot innocent people
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.