Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Cannabis Jimmy's mini series including Panama - the canal being taken over by the CCP - running out of fuel and food - the Lake is drying up - people are rioting - it is really messed up - Part A
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
186 Subscribers
27 views
Published a day ago

If there is anybody that knows what is going on, it is Michael Yon.  He knows more than anybody.  He says Black Rock and the CCP own the Canadian mining company that just got their contract renewed by the government and now they are rioting in the streets in protest . Ad some lunatic American attorney just shot two local Panamanian protesters at one of the road stops.  It is all over the internet. He looks like a KKK guy - total right wing lunatic who thinks he can go around and shoot innocent people

Keywords
updateriotspanama

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket